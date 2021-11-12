On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins’ defense came to play and were responsible for the teams’ first touchdown of the night. The offense which struggled the entire night added a late touchdown to seal the victory. The boys talk about who played well, who didn’t, the Dolphins quarter back situation with the back and forth between Brissett and Tua, as well as the rest of the Dolphins season as they now stand at 3-7 with 10 days off heading into games with the Jets (TWICE), Panthers, and Giants. Plus we talk about our favorite topic the Dolphins offensive line and break down how they looked in this victory over the Ravens. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.





Loading...

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.