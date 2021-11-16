On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about last week’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens and the outstanding job by the Dolphins defense and also the curious situation of the Dolphins not starting Tua last week. We also have the latest roster update of Greg Little being placed on IR and Andrew Billings being signed to the practice squad. They open up the mailbag and answer your questions about the Dolphins running game, coaching staff, and building around Tua. They end the show with a preview of this week’s Jets-Dolphins game. What do the Dolphins have to do to come out on top with another win? Why the Jets are a bit dangerous and what are the keys to the game for Miami. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



Loading...

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.