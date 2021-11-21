On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 24-17 win over the NY Jets at Metlife Stadium. The victory is the third straight for the Dolphins which puts them at 4-7 on the season. Mike and Tom talk about Tua’s performance and the playcalling in this game as well as how the offensive line fared vs a poor Jets defense. They will share their thoughts on who played well and who played poorly in this game. Debate if the game really should have been this close and is that a red flag moving forward. Plus, they give an early preview to this week’s upcoming game vs the Carolina Panthers and speculate if the Dolphins can extend their win streak to four. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.



