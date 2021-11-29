Aaron and Josh are back with another episode of The Same Old Dolphins Show following a FOURTH STRAIGHT Miami Dolphins win, this time after dismantling the Carolina Panthers 33-10. The defense is finally looking the way we expected, led by some excellent young players, while Tua and the offense are finally starting to click, thanks to the arrival of Phillip Lindsay and the continued emergence of Jaylen Waddle. They chat about all of this and more in another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

