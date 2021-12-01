On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about last week’s victory over the Carolina Panthers and break down the game and talk about how the youngsters Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Jaelan Phillips carried the day for the Dolphins in this win. We talk about Tua’s performance and how he has been improving week over week since his finger injury. Mike and Ian also open the DolphinsTalk Mailbag and answer your questions about a variety of Miami Dolphins topics. To close out the show Mike and Ian preview this week’s Dolphins-Giants game, talk about the Giants quarterback situation, what Miami has to do to win, and go over the point spread and the over/under in this game and what are the smart plays for the gamblers out there with this match-up. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.





Loading...

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.