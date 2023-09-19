On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike breaks down all of the latest injury news the Dolphins have heading into Week 3. He talks about the injuries to Waddle, Phillips, Ahmed, and Armstead and when their possible return dates may be. He also talks about the Los Angeles Rams putting Cam Akers on the trade block and why Miami, who has kicked the tires on every other available running back the past nine months, should be really interested in Akers and why it makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins. He gives his final thoughts on the win over the Patriots and quickly looks ahead to the Broncos game this week. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

