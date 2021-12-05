On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 5th straight victory as they beat the NY Giants 20-9 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins’ defense played another outstanding game not giving up a touchdown to a depleted Giants offense. Jaelan Phillips recorded two more sacks giving him 8.5 on the season, breaking the Dolphins rookie record for sacks by a rookie. Jaylen Waddle had 9 receptions for 90 yards breaking the Dolphins rookie receptions record. Tua had another good game throwing two touchdowns and 244 yards in the win. While there are more positives than negatives from this win, it needs to be said overall the Dolphins offense was lackluster for most of the game. Can this offense beat “good” teams that are coming up on their schedule like the Saints, Titans, and Patriots? Mike and Tom share their thoughts. Plus, they look at the playoff landscape around the AFC. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

Loading
Loading...

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

SOUNDCLOUD: CLICK HERE

PODBEAN: CLICK HERE

SPOTIFY: CLICK HERE

STITCHER: CLICK HERE

TUNEIN: CLICK HERE

PLAYERFM: CLICK HERE

AUDIBLE: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley.  BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.