On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 5th straight victory as they beat the NY Giants 20-9 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins’ defense played another outstanding game not giving up a touchdown to a depleted Giants offense. Jaelan Phillips recorded two more sacks giving him 8.5 on the season, breaking the Dolphins rookie record for sacks by a rookie. Jaylen Waddle had 9 receptions for 90 yards breaking the Dolphins rookie receptions record. Tua had another good game throwing two touchdowns and 244 yards in the win. While there are more positives than negatives from this win, it needs to be said overall the Dolphins offense was lackluster for most of the game. Can this offense beat “good” teams that are coming up on their schedule like the Saints, Titans, and Patriots? Mike and Tom share their thoughts. Plus, they look at the playoff landscape around the AFC. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.





