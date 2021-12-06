In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins win over the NY Giants and he shares his thoughts on what the Dolphins did right in this game. Kevin also gives his insight and thoughts on the Dolphins 2021 draft class now that we are into December and the rookies have a decent sample size of on-the-field play to judge them by. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE