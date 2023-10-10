On this BREAKING NEWS AUDIO from the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Josh discuss the big news from Tuesday Morning that Miami Dolphins rookie sensation De’Von Achane, per reports, will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury he sustained Sunday against the NY Giants. Mike and Josh talk about whether it makes sense to put Achane on IR and have him miss at least four games or if they should just have him be inactive each week and. hopefully have him back sooner than four weeks. Plus, they talk about the splash Achane has made on the NFL scene this season in a short amount of time and why this injury is a blow to the Miami Dolphins offense. They look at Jeff Wilson’s return from IR coming at the perfect time, look at Miami’s upcoming schedule, and point out the games where Achane will be missed.—All this and more on this BREAKING NEWS EDITION of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

