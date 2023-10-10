******THIS WAS RECORDED BEFORE THE NEWS BROKE OF ACHANE MISSING MULTIPLE WEEKS*****

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom is back to talk about all of the latest in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Tom has the latest on De’Von Achane’s injury and how long he may miss, and he discusses the impact on Miami’s offense if Achane is out of the lineup. Also, there is an update on Jeff Wilson and when he may be returning from IR, and what his future is with the Dolphins. Tom talks about the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from Sunday’s Dolphins win over the NY Giants. Then, to close out the show, Tom looks ahead to this weekend’s matchup, where Miami will face the Carolina Panthers. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

