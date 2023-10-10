Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that Miami Dolphins rookie sensation De’Von Achane will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury he sustained on Sunday. It is reported that the injury isn’t season-ending.

Jeff Wilson should return from IR this week and take his spot.

Achane this season has more 60-yard runs (2) than negative-yard runs (1). ProFootballTalk.com when talking about Achane on Monday said, “After carrying 11 times for 151 yards in Sunday’s win over the Giants, Achane now has 38 carries for 460 yards this season, an absurd average of 12.1 yards per carry.

In each of his last three games, Achane has gained more than 100 rushing yards while averaging more than 10 yards per carry. That’s something that Barry Sanders, perhaps the greatest big-play threat ever to play the running back position, never did even once in his entire NFL career.”

#Dolphins RB De’Von Achane is likely to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the #Giants, sources tell me and @RapSheet. It’s not season-ending, but the team is continuing to gather info and evaluate next steps. pic.twitter.com/DQH4xiSctq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2023

