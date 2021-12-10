Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin tested positive for COVID-19. Gaskin is vaccinated so there is a chance he can pass a few tests and be able to play vs the NY Jets on December 19th but that isn’t a sure thing. His status for that upcoming game is very much up in the air now. Dolphins are already without running Phillip Lindsay who missed the last game to injury and they just placed running back Patrick Laird on IR this past week.

#Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin tested positive for COVID-19, source said. He’s fully vaccinated, so there’s a chance he can test out of protocols and be back for next week’s game against the #Jets. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2021

More on this story as it develops.