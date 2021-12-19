On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 6th straight victory with a win over the NY Jets. They discuss Miami being at .500 for the first time since early September of the year and where their playoff odds currently stand as of Sunday evening. They breakdown the game and talk about Tua’s poor performance, Duke Johnson carrying the load on the offense and he is now the teams starting running back the rest of the season, and how the defense really turned it on in the 2nd half and played much better than they did in the first half. Mike and Tom pass out some game balls and look ahead to the CHRIS SIMMS BOWL (Dolphins vs Saints) coming up on Monday, December 27th. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.
