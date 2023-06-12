Ever since this offseason began, there have been constant rumors and word of the Dolphins’ interest in Miami-native Dalvin Cook, and now that the Minnesota Vikings have officially released him: the dreams of many fans can now become a reality, and the Dolphins front office would be wise to do whatever they can do to make it so. However, Cook is seeking another payday, so if the Dolphins want the veteran running back, it may not come with the hometown discount that they were hoping for.

Tom Pelissero reiterates what we’ve been reporting past several days: Dalvin Cook wants significant contract and is not taking 5 M… He’s not jumping on anything in that range.. willing to wait awhile. That’s why mutual interest with Fins, Cook isn’t enough (yet). — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 11, 2023

That being noted, it would still be worth bringing him in if the team is serious about competing for a Super Bowl this year. Since entering the league in 2017, Dalvin Cook has been one of the most dynamic backs in the league, amassing 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns over his career with an average of 4.7 yards per carry. Obviously, there are health concerns with Cook as he has struggled to stay healthy over the past few seasons, but according to his agent Zach Hiller, Cook is arguably the healthiest he’s been in years after playing the past two with “one shoulder”.

Bringing in Cook seems to be a no-brainer for the Dolphins when you consider what he brings to the team. Aside from pairing him with two of the most dynamic players in football in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill: Cook would give the Dolphins one of the deepest running back rooms in all of football, as Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson proved themselves as more than capable backs last season. By adding Dalvin Cook, the Dolphins would have three backs with proven NFL success while also having rookie Devon Achane able to come in and add yet another big play threat.

If the Dolphins choose to bring in Cook, they stand to have one of the more dynamic run games in the league, which will hopefully take some pressure off a worrisome offensive line and allow their backs to take less of a beating throughout the season. It would also take pressure off the passing game and force defenses to commit more to the run, which would ideally open things up downfield for the Dolphins’ speedy receivers.

“Cut off one head and two more shall take its place” may end up being the best way to describe the Dolphins’ offensive attack this season if they do right and add Dalvin Cook to their already impressive offensive repertoire.