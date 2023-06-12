On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom are back talking about all of the latest happenings in the world of the Miami Dolphins. The guys open the show doing a deep dive into Miami’s offensive line as it sits today. They talk about why Miami “probably” will not sign any more players on the offensive line prior to training camp, and then they break down each player Miami has on their roster at the five-line positions. They look at the “projected depth chart,” where Miami seriously lacks depth, and should Miami offer Connor Williams a contract extension before this 2023 season? Then, they talk about the latest reporting surrounding free agent running back Dalvin Cook. His salary expectations, what teams are even interested in him, and is he too expensive for t he Dolphins at this point per the latest reports? All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.