What a time to be alive for fans in South Florida?! The Heat and Panthers are in their championship games, granted down 3-1, but the journey there was exciting. The Marlins are on a winning streak, have a winning record, and are relevant. When Lionel Messi decided to sign, InterMiami was recently blessed with a gift from the gods. Then, of course, we have the Miami Dolphins, who have one of the top talented rosters in the league and hype around this season. There is plenty of star power, but who is the face of the sports world down here? Going to the WWE for a second, who is our tribal chief?

For as long as I can remember, South Florida has been a football town going back to the 70s. The high schools down here have produced many NFL players. Not to mention the University of Miami’s history and the lineage they created of players who made it to the NFL. However, each team had its time in the spotlight, starting with the Marlins in the late 90s early 2000s. The Heat won a title in 2006, then back-to-back titles in the 2010s. The Panthers signed Tkachuk and made it to the finals this year. Finally, InterMiami signed arguably to greatest soccer player ever, Lionel Messi. The team is already feeling the impact of that signing with increased sales, social media following, and hype.

However, throughout all of that, the Miami Dolphins have maintained that #1 spot for fans. The opportunity remains for the Dolphins to maintain that spot, and Tua has the chance to be the face. These next two years are important for Tua and the franchise. Assuming Tua continues to elevate his play and remain healthy, he should climb into the elite tier of quarterbacks and keep Miami in the conversation for the top team in the AFC. With stars like Jimmy Butler, Lionel Messi, Matthew Tkachuk, and possibly Damien Lillard and Jorge Soler, Tua can be at the head of the table of sports stars.

Tua’s rise will benefit him and his career and the Miami Dolphins as a whole. We haven’t had an elite quarterback since Marino, and the fanbase is starving. That is why Tuanon exists because the potential is there, and it’s growing. I hope the Dolphins have a magical season like the Heat, Panthers, and Marlins, and if they do, Tua will play a huge role in that. Tua stays healthy, and if the team performs up to expectations, then everyone will need to acknowledge Tua as our tribal chief.