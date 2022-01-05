This Day in Dolphins History – January 5, 1991: Dan Marino led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to lead Miami to a 17-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Dolphins went into the fourth quarter trailing 16-3 when Marino hit Tony Paige for a 1-yard touchdown pass and then hit Mark Clayton on a 12-yard touchdown pass with minutes left to win the game. On the day Marino was 19 for 30 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Dolphins running back Sammie Smith ran the ball 20 times for 82 yards and the Dolphins’ defense had one sack and one interception on Chiefs quarterback Steve DeBerg.