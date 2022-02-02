On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike, Josh, Kadeem, and Tom talk about the big breaking news from Tuesday that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL as well as he is telling a story that Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross told Brian Flores he would incentivize him by paying him $100,000 for each loss the Dolphins had in 2019. To ensure the team tanked so Miami would get the #1 overall draft pick. We also talk about the issue of the lack of minority head coaches currently in the NFL, the Rooney Rule, the lack of minority owners in the NFL, and what this story and lawsuit mean for the Miami Dolphins in the short-term and in the long term. Also, how does this change the Miami Dolphins head coaching search. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



