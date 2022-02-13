In today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike interviews Reporter Grant Cohn who covers the San Francisco 49ers for Sports Illustrated to get his perspective on new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Mike also goes over all of the latest news and rumors surrounding the assistant coaches coming and going in Miami right now. He talks about Josh Boyer staying on as defensive coordinator, Wes Welker returning to Miami as their wide receivers coach, Jon Embree leaving San Francisco to come to Miami to be their tight ends coach, and how San Francisco doesn’t come off looking great in how they treated Embree. Plus, Mike gives his thoughts on the Mike McDaniel press conference, why people comparing him to Adam Gase are being unfair, plus Mike gives his Super Bowl prediction. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.







