All things have been quiet on the Brian Flores lawsuit against the NFL and specifically the Miami Dolphins, NY Giants, and Denver Broncos the past few weeks. That changed on Sunday as two un-named coaches (plaintiffs) joined Brian Flores in his lawsuit per Mike Florio of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk. Per Florio, two more teams will be named in the lawsuit after it’s amended. They are “not necessarily” teams that brought on coaches during the 2022 coaching cycle.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said that the plaintiffs will join the lawsuit when Flores files an amended complaint on April 8. The identities of those plaintiffs have not been released. Florio went on to say; “The plaintiffs will alleging discriminatory bias in their failure to be hired for head-coaching jobs. The claims will include allegations aimed directly at the owners of the teams to be joined as defendants to the lawsuit. The two teams in question aren’t currently named as defendants by Flores, who has since become an assistant coach with the Steelers.”

In other news, one of the NFL’s most respected owners and longest-tenured owners, John Mara who is the co-owner of the NY Giants said on Sunday he will not settle the Brian Flores lawsuit. Brian Flores claimed the Giants made their decision to hire Brian Daboll before his scheduled interview took place. Calling the interview he had a “sham” and not serious.

“Not settling it,” Mara said on Sunday at the NFL’s annual meetings. “Because the allegations are false. We’re very comfortable with our hiring process. It was a fair process and we ended up making the decision that we made based on a lot of factors, none of which had to do with race.”

More on this story as it develops.