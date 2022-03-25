The Miami Dolphins have had an event NFL free agency period. The Dolphins added QB Teddy Bridgewater, former Dallas Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson, RBs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds, and two stout offensive linemen. The biggest splash of all was the acquisition of Tyreek Hill via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins look poised to improve the 9-8 record they posted in 2021. Marcellus Wiley, TJ Houshmandzadeh, and Ric Bucher weigh Miami’s chances to win the AFC East?
