The Miami Dolphins joined forces with the South Florida community for the 12th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC 12), raising funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System. As the NFL’s largest fundraising event, the DCC 12 united a record-breaking 4,483 participants raising more than $7M under a “one team, one fight” mission with the common goal of challenging cancer in South Florida at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

“The DCC brings our community together with the common goal of fighting an awful disease that impacts us all,” said Javier Sanchez, Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director. “The need for quality cancer care has never been greater, and we are proud to partner with Sylvester. Over the past 12 years, this special event has created new opportunities for improved cancer treatment in South Florida to which we thank our incredible partners, participants, and donors.” As I crossed finish line, my sis @asiegelash handed me pic of my biggest inspiration, my mom😇 gone too soon💔 Our work won’t be complete until cancer is obsolete#DCCXII #OneTeamOneFight #MiamiDolphins To help👇🏼https://t.co/KQ0gUUVEQP @ian693 @houtz @TackleCancer pic.twitter.com/aiGMfey5tJ — Lisa I’m Fighting Cancer for you mom😇😭💔 (@finatic1972) March 1, 2022

The popular philanthropic event gained the support of the South Florida community joined by members of the Miami Dolphins organization including Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel and Dolphins players Jesse Davis, Isaiah Ford, Jevon Holland, Mack Hollins, Patrick Laird, Calvin Munson, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel and Christian Wilkins. Participants were given the opportunity to cycle, run, walk, or volunteer at the event in continuation of fulfilling the DCC’s $75M commitment, the largest known philanthropic pledge in sports, made in November 2020 in support of cancer research at Sylvester.

“On behalf of our frontline healthcare workers, researchers, and the patients we serve at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, I want to express our appreciation to the Miami Dolphins and all DCC supporters,” said Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and holder of the Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. “It has been my privilege to lead Sylvester over the past decade as it transformed into a National Cancer Institute – designated center, and this year’s event marks my tenth 100-mile ride. The support of this community is unparalleled. Funds raised from the DCC directly contribute to pioneering cancer research and life-saving treatments for our patients.” Keep celebrating, the fun isn't over. Wear your medals, share your pictures and stories, and let the world know that you helped support the cancer community at #DCCXII. Over $7M raised! Fundraising will continue until 3/15. Visit https://t.co/RuExRAv6Zm to make a donation. pic.twitter.com/1bsYkSZtgH — Dolphins Challenge Cancer (@TackleCancer) February 28, 2022

The DCC donates 100 percent of participant-raised funds for cancer research at Sylvester, an effort made possible by the incredible support of all its contributors. The 100-mile ride presented by UKG, 50-mile ride, 35-mile ride presented by Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, 15-mile ride, and the DCC 5K presented by Ambetter from Sunshine Health all ended at the Mad Dog Finish Line presented by AutoNation DRV PNK. Following the five events, participants celebrated at the Finish Line Festival, with those who surpassed a fundraising goal of $3,000 partaking in the Heavy Hitter experience presented by Berkowitz Pollack Brant & Provenance Wealth Advisors. 250 survivors participated in the Living Proof Program presented by Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation. The Lennar Foundation, a legacy partner and one of the event’s largest organizational donors, also stepped up for its eleventh consecutive year to support the DCC. A few pictures of the great people I saw today at the Dolphins Challenge Cancer event. Amazing things happen when you work together for a common goal!! #FinsUp #CancerSucks 1/3 pic.twitter.com/N9GSjDi8iM — Big E (@ian693) February 26, 2022