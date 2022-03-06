Miami Heat Forward Udonis Haslem says he is no longer a Miami Dolphins fan after being a die-hard Fins Fan for many years. Per an interview, he did with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel Haslem said he is turning in his Dolphins colors and it all has to do with the organization letting go of Brian Flores.

Per the Sun-Sentinel interview, Haslem said, “I had an opportunity to build a relationship with Coach Flo. And the experiences that I’ve had with him, he’s been a straight-edge guy. And I can appreciate that. And for me, as a real, down, hard Dolphins fan, I hope those allegations aren’t true. But I do believe that Coach Flo is a very honest guy, and I had a great relationship with him, and I don’t think he would make those things up. So I’m siding on the side of what’s right. And what I think is right. And that’s what I’m talking about.”

“I’ve wasted too many Sundays, man, and they losing on purpose? I take this to heart. This is personal. So if those allegations are true, I can’t move past that.”

“I love the Dolphins. I love that organization,” Haslem said. “But as an athlete who puts their heart and soul into the things I play, to hear that was very disturbing. And it’s hurtful to somebody who’s grown up watching that organization.