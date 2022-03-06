Miami Heat Forward Udonis Haslem says he is no longer a Miami Dolphins fan after being a die-hard Fins Fan for many years. Per an interview, he did with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel Haslem said he is turning in his Dolphins colors and it all has to do with the organization letting go of Brian Flores.
Per the Sun-Sentinel interview, Haslem said, “I had an opportunity to build a relationship with Coach Flo. And the experiences that I’ve had with him, he’s been a straight-edge guy. And I can appreciate that. And for me, as a real, down, hard Dolphins fan, I hope those allegations aren’t true. But I do believe that Coach Flo is a very honest guy, and I had a great relationship with him, and I don’t think he would make those things up. So I’m siding on the side of what’s right. And what I think is right. And that’s what I’m talking about.”
“I’ve wasted too many Sundays, man, and they losing on purpose? I take this to heart. This is personal. So if those allegations are true, I can’t move past that.”
“I love the Dolphins. I love that organization,” Haslem said. “But as an athlete who puts their heart and soul into the things I play, to hear that was very disturbing. And it’s hurtful to somebody who’s grown up watching that organization.
“So that’s where I’m at it, more hurt than anything, by those allegations.”
Who is the new favorite team Haslem will be rooting for you may be wondering? He says it will be the Jacksonville Jaguars. Haslem also said you won’t see him at Hard Rock Stadium anymore on Sundays unless, of course, they are playing the Jaguars. “Nah, no,” he said. “Unless they play the Jaguars. Then I’m in the building.”
Loading...