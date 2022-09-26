In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin recaps and gives his thoughts on Miami’s huge week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills and he looks ahead to this Thursday’s game vs the Bengals. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

PODBEAN: CLICK HERE

SPOTIFY: CLICK HERE

STITCHER: CLICK HERE

TUNEIN: CLICK HERE

PLAYERFM: CLICK HERE

AUDIBLE: CLICK HERE