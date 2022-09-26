In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin recaps and gives his thoughts on Miami’s huge week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills and he looks ahead to this Thursday’s game vs the Bengals. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
DolphinsTalk Weekly: Recap of Win over Buffalo & Preview of Cincy Game
In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin recaps and gives his thoughts on Miami’s huge week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills and he looks ahead to this Thursday’s game vs the Bengals. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.