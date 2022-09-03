We are back for another season of the DolphinsTalk.com Gambling Corner with Mike and Tom brought to you by BetUS. The NFL season is still one week away but with a full slate of college games, this week’s gambling season is officially here. In 2021 the final records were Mike 57-43-1 Tom 51-49-1. We start off the 2022 season with a clean slate and away we go!

2022 Record Mike 0-0. Tom 0-0

When you bet make sure you go to BetUS at the following Link CLICK HERE as you will get a 125% SIGN UP BONUS with your first deposit! Use the FREE MONEY BetUS gives you to place your bets.