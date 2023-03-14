In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin gives his thoughts on the Miami Dolphins trading for Jalen Ramsey and what this means on the field with Ramsey now in the mix. He also shares his thoughts from Day 1 of the Legal Tampering period and some of the moves Miami has already made at this time to secure a #2 QB and a new linebacker. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Weekly.



