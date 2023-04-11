On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo talking about all of the hot news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He starts off with what Drew Rosenhaus is reportedly hearing regarding the Dolphins heading into the NFL Draft later this month. Should Miami trade down? What is the thought process behind trading down? And what are the positions Miami has to key in on with this upcoming draft? Also, Mike talks about his most recent mock draft in which he has Miami taking a Kicker in the later rounds, and he tells you why he Miami should consider drafting a kicker and why Jason Sanders time should be up in Miami. Also, Mike talks about the Darren Waller story from last week regarding how Miami almost traded for him last offseason and Tyreek Hill’s recent comments on when he plans to retire. Plus, Mike has an amazing tidbit (per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald) regarding the Dolphins drafting offensive linemen in Rounds 2, 3, and 4 since 1990. It will blow your mind once you hear this tidbit. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





