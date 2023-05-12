You have probably heard about it before and want to try it out. In addition to that, you want to know what it is and the benefits of playing at a sweeps casino site. Our article has all the answers for you in detail, so read on. We will also brief you about the promotions and giveaways available to make the time you spend playing worthwhile.

About Sweeps Casino Site – What is This?

A sweepstakes casino site is a gambling platform variant often confused with social casino platforms. They are, however, unique in that they offer players the opportunity to bag real prizes while presenting all the benefits associated with their counterparts. These perks include competing with friends, gifting them credits to play with, and participating in tournaments.

Also, most people cannot differentiate between typical platforms and sweepstakes casino sites. But it is not complicated since the difference lies in the type of currency used to play. While the first mentioned uses real money, the latter uses virtual cash. Fake currency does not mean those who want to win real prizes get left out, though. They can purchase an additional coin variant (sweeps coins), redeemable for cash and other goodies on request.

So, were it not for the type of currency used, these sites and typical ones would be hard to tell apart. That is more so on the available games, where each presents an extended portfolio of slots and other categories of games of chance. For your information, you will find the game developers you are used to in regular online casinos such as Microgaming and NetEnt. Are there any differences, though? Well, yes. An operating license may not be required. Players, therefore, need to only go for reputable platforms, especially if they are considering playing for real prizes.

Sweepstakes Casino Bonuses: Get More Bang for Your Buck!

To entice players to join their platform, sweepstakes casino games run promotions. These increase the number of coins available for the player. Although virtually impossible, the last thing you want is to run out of credits.

Promotions are beneficial for those playing using sweeps coins for real prizes. They get more bang for their buck because the bonuses are more valuable than in typical platforms. The most common variant you will come across is the one offered alongside the initial batch of virtual coins you receive. So, you might receive up to 1 million in virtual currency and up to 1000 sweeps coins. Remember, the latter is redeemable for real cash and other prizes. Players need to read the terms and conditions to see the conversion rates, plus other requirements that may need satisfying.

Other Types of Sweepstakes casino bonuses

Here are some more types of promotions you may come across:

● Deposit Bonuses

This variant typically works by matching a percentage of a player’s initial deposit up to a certain amount. For example, an operator might offer a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $500. If a player were to deposit $500, they would receive tokens worth $1000.

● Rakeback

A rake refers to the money a sweeps casino takes from each player’s stakes to facilitate tournaments. It is usually deducted after showing interest in a certain competition. A rakeback, therefore, is a bonus system that refunds up to 10% of the rake to players as a gesture of goodwill.

● Free Spins

With these, you can play certain slot machines or other games without using your sweeps coins balance. The accruing wins can then be redeemed for cash or used to play other games on-site.

Win Big with Sweepstakes Casino Promotions and Giveaways

The promotions and giveaways are more valuable compared to those you will find on regular platforms. For one, the terms and conditions are generally friendlier. Welcome bonuses do not need a deposit to trigger in virtually all cases, for instance. Secondly, playing on these platforms does not mean you miss out on any of your favorite bonus variants. There is something for everyone, from free spins to cashback offers.

Lucky you if you are a fan of leaderboard competitions. Here, players compete against each other by earning points for certain actions, such as making deposits, playing games, or winning jackpots. Those at the top, when the tournament expires, can win cash prizes or other valuable rewards. Finally, sweepstakes casino games giveaways feature valuable prizes, such as electronic devices or vacations. These are virtually unheard of in regular online casinos.

Conclusion

Behold a casino variant that provides a whole new way to enjoy games of chance. You do not have to use your money if you don’t feel like it. As if that is not enough, generous giveaways and promotions get extended to you for good measure. Customers, however, need to watch out for eligibility terms and conditions. These can include minimum deposit requirements, playthroughs, or game restrictions.