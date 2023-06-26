On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike talks to Buffalo Bills Reporter Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com and NewYorkUpstate.com about various topics in the AFC East. First, they spoke about what is happening in Buffalo with the team Ryan covers. What is the real story behind the Stefon Diggs drama? Why did the Bills give contract extensions to their head coach and general manager when they were signed through 2025? The latest with Damar Hamlin’s health and his status for the 2023 season and what does Josh Allen need to do to cut down on the turnovers. Ryan then shares his thoughts on the Miami Dolphins and NY Jets and talks about what team is the biggest threat to the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





