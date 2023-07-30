We are exactly six weeks from the start of the 2023 Miami Dolphins Football season. With training camp underway, the Miami Dolphins are already battling injuries, as prized off-season acquisition Jalen Ramsey went down with a meniscus injury. The team moved quickly, signing cornerback Eli Apple, to a one-year deal, as a veteran depth piece. As long as no other injuries occur, the Miami Dolphins are in a prime position to be among the elites in the AFC.

Miami is still awaiting a decision on free agent running back Dalvin Cook, who is currently visiting the New York Jets. Personally, I’d be stunned to see Dalvin take a deal with the Jets due to New York’s state taxes; however, Aaron Rodgers taking a discount and freeing up a massive chunk of salary cap space for this season. More likely than not, Dalvin is using the Jets as leverage against the Dolphins for an offer he’s willing to sign.

With the news last night regarding Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and his trade request, the running back situation across the league continues to get murky. Unfortunately, for the position it’s not valued nearly as high as other positions across the league, as teams are often able to get production at the position from just about anyone. Saquon Barkley’s holdout didn’t result in the groundbreaking deal he was expecting, even though at the end of this season, he has made over 48 million, Austin Ekeler is set to make around six million this season, and Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade.

The trade request by the Indianapolis Colts running back is intriguing. Miami passed on Taylor during the 2020 NFL draft, taking Robert Hunt in the second round. Taylor has been among the most dominant running backs in the league since entering, having scored 36 touchdowns in three seasons. Christian McCaffrey was the most recent big-name running back to move, and the San Francisco 49ers sent four picks to the Carolina Panthers for him last season.

Trading for Taylor is by far more expensive than signing Dalvin Cook, who should still be the priority for the Dolphins. I believe an offer from Miami for Cook is in the two years, 14–16-million-dollar range with about 10 million guaranteed, in an incentive-laden deal. Cook is a luxury the Dolphins can bring in to immediately set themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender while capitalizing on the final two years of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie contract. Taylor would no doubt look to be paid, given the current landscape of the position; I have a difficult time seeing a trade happening for him.

Additionally, decisions are needed for Miami, as Christian Wilkins remains without an extension, and the Dolphins will use 2023 as the final gauge on what to do with Tagovailoa. Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts both signed massive extensions during the offseason, with Joe Burrow’s coming soon. Tua showed he could be an elite quarterback in the NFL when healthy under Head Coach Mike McDaniel, and the Dolphins need him on the field in order to be competitive during the 2023 season.

I don’t see Miami making a push for Taylor, although it would be exciting to add an elite talent. Still, at the cost of draft capital, which Miami hasn’t had in the last two seasons, and an extension, it makes far more sense to sign Cook and add him to a running back room that features Devon Achane, Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson.