On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo tonight, talking about all of the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He opens the show by going over Miami’s training camp schedule and the key dates coming up. Then he talks about the Christian Wilkins contract situation and why the contract Quinnen Williams got from the Jets changes absolutely nothing in regards to the Dolphins’ and Wilkins. Mike then talks about the July 17th deadline for Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley to work out long-term deals with their current teams and how those players not getting long-term deals by today affects Dalvin Cook’s situation and the leverage the Dolphins’ have over him currently. In closing, Mike gives his thoughts on the “GUARANTEES” Tyreek Hill made on his podcast last week. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





