In a breathtaking display of athleticism, Jalen Ramsey, who is widely acclaimed as one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks, recently dazzled spectators with his basketball talent in a full-court run at Florida International University. The mesmerizing highlight reel showcased his impeccable handles, a flawless 3-point shot, and gravity-defying dunks and sparked conversations about his standing among the best hoopers in the NFL.

The video, which gained attention after being picked up by Complex Sports, prompted Ramsey to respond to the speculations. “I’m just an athlete, chill,” the 6’1″ and 208-pound cornerback stated. He reminded me that he was a two-sport athlete in college. He expressed his potential to have competed in the Olympics.

Ramsey’s track achievements further validate his versatility. In 2014, he teamed up with quarterback John Franklin II and two other teammates to secure the ACC Outdoor title in the 4×100-meter relay, clocking an impressive 40.19 seconds. Additionally, Ramsey’s long jump of 25 feet (7.62 meters) earned him third place at the ACC Indoors, and in May 2015, he clinched the ACC Long Jump Championship with a leap of 26′ 1.5″ (7.96m).

Jalen Ramsey’s a bona fide bucket with mad bounce! 🪣🐇🏀 [Via madeperfomance/IG] pic.twitter.com/SW5BQidNY2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 1, 2023

Ramsey’s outstanding track performances during his college years were truly extraordinary, showcasing his remarkable athleticism and ability to excel in multiple areas. Those who doubted Ramsey’s agility or believed he had lost a step should reconsider their opinions in light of his impressive accomplishments.

Ramsey’s new team, the Miami Dolphins, has high hopes for him and fellow cornerback Xavien Howard. They aim to form the most formidable cornerback duo in the NFL, particularly in the Vic Fangio defensive scheme, which prioritizes creating turnovers.

However, Dolphins fans need not worry about Ramsey’s focus shifting toward basketball. Ramsey clarified that his recent runs and conditioning exercises primarily aimed to improve his fitness levels. The basketball skills on display were simply a testament to his well-rounded athleticism.

As the upcoming NFL season approaches, fans and rivals alike eagerly anticipate Ramsey’s performance on the football field. But they now have a glimpse of his exceptional skills beyond football. He is definitely an all-around athletic force to be reckoned with.