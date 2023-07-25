In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin previews Miami Dolphins Training Camp as today is the day that Veterans Report and the Dolphins begin their quest for a Super Bowl in 2023. Kevin talks about the key battles to keep an eye on in the next few weeks and who are some of the guys fighting for a starting job. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Weekly.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE