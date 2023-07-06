On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo and predicting the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster in early July. He talks about how many players Miami will keep at Wide Receiver, Tight End, Cornerback, and Offensive Line. Plus talks about some surprising names who he thinks will not make this team come early September. Mike also talks about what his biggest concern depth-wise looking at this roster and why the Dolphins need to add one player at one position badly (and it isn’t Dalvin Cook.) Then to close the show, Miami talks about the Tyreek Hill situation and whether it will hurt the Dolphins “CULTURE” having one of its leaders in a bit of a jam like Tyreek finds himself in. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





