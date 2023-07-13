Seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, All-Rookie team, and named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s. He was the foundation and mainstay for the Miami Dolphins, with the incredible task of keeping a certain quarterback that may sound familiar, Dan Marino, upright and safe for 11 seasons. Standing at 6’6” and weighing in at approx. 325, he was up to the task, to say the least. I can clearly remember watching so many of the Dolphin games, never having a worry that there would be pressure coming from the left side anytime we dropped back to pass. 11 years of not worrying, not thinking of replacing, or drafting other team needs. In the current state of the NFL, it is hard to imagine the thought of having the same player, playing at such a prominent level, and staying on the same team for so long.

As Dolphin fans, we were privileged to get to watch Richmond display his craft week in and week out. Sure, he was one of five on the offensive line, but unequivocally, he was the rock, the foundation. With Marino’s quick release and Webb’s taut protection, the Dolphins, when passing, were many times an unstoppable force. 163 games started versus 164 games played; impressive, any way you view it, was how many times Marino had little reason to worry.

Since his departure from Miami after the 2000 season, the Dolphins have employed some solid left tackles, but nothing that came close to Richmond outside of possibly Jake Long, Laremy Tunsil (years 2&3, since he played left guard his rookie campaign), and our current left tackle, Terron Armstead. Those three are some of the better left tackles in the NFL during their playing careers, which is still ongoing for Tunsil and Armstead. The leadership, play, and ‘always’ teaching that Terron conducts puts him right on par with Richmond. As long as he stays healthy, Miami fans can sit back and enjoy watching his talent for hopeful years to come, as we once did with #78.

I was incredibly fortunate to have a conversation with Richmond, to, and he was kind enough to take time from his personal agenda to answer a few questions.

Ron: You were drafted 9th overall in the 1990 NFL draft by the Dolphins. What were some immediate thoughts/concerns about protecting the blind side of one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL?

Webb: “My immediate thought was that I was happy to be drafted by Miami and to go somewhere warm. Lol. God answered my prayers. Being a 1st rounder and also protecting Dan Marino’s blindside was definitely pressure. He was a HOF QB and a legend in Miami. I didn’t want to be remembered as the guy that got him hurt. That was my motivation.”

Ron: You went to 7 consecutive pro bowls, earned multiple 1st and 2nd team all pro selections and are in the Dolphin’s honor roll. What, if anything outside of those accomplishments makes you say, yeah, that was it, as you look back?

Webb: “I think as I look back, the team accomplishments were more important to me. Winning the Division, making the playoffs several times and making it to the AFC Championship game.”

Ron: Who were some of the toughest opponents to go against in the trenches?

Webb: “That’s easy. Bruce Smith. He was the toughest guy I had to play against twice a year. He and Reggie White were on a different level.”

Ron: Miami’s offensive line has been a steady conversation amongst journalists and fans for several seasons. What is your current opinion on where this currently stands? How would you compare some of the current players to yourself and your teammates from the 90’s?

Webb: “I really like the group we currently have. We started off good in 2022 but injuries played a role in the performance of the unit. I’m hoping we stay healthy this year. I’m excited about this year. I don’t compare them to when we played. I just want them to play well as a unit.”

Ron: Lastly, what advice could you provide to the incoming and upcoming generations of players that could help them achieve such an outstanding career that you were able to?

Webb: “My advice is to have a relationship with God. I was fortunate and blessed to stay healthy most of my career. Definitely take care of your body by working out and eating good. Don’t party too hard during the season.”