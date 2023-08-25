Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that the Colts have rejected Miami’s opening trade offer for superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Per Jackson, the two sides continue to talk though to try and make a trade work. Also, another team that has not been named has made a serious offer for Taylor, but neither that team nor Miami has met the Colts’ demands.

Taylor was selected in Round 2 of the 2020 draft with the 41st overall pick. Since then, he has been to one Pro Bowl and was selected 1st team All-Pro in 2021. He was also the NFL Rushing yards leader and had the most rushing touchdowns in that 2021 season.

He has played in 43 total games, starting 41 of them, with a career 5.1 yards per carry average and 33 rushing touchdowns. As a rookie, he ran for 11 touchdowns and then had 18 rushing touchdowns in year two.

Last season in 2022 he was limited to only 11 games due to an ankle injury. He had 861 rushing yards and only four touchdowns.