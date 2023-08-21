Andrew Marchand of the NY Post broke the news that Scott Van Pelt along with Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, and RGIII will be the new pre-game show every Monday Night before Monday Night Football. Miami has one MNF game this year which is during Week 14 when they host the Tennesse Titans. That is one of two MNF games that evening.

NEWS: Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark and RGIII will join host Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's new Monday Night Countdown, The Post has learned.

Story will be up soon.

— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 21, 2023