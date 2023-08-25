Preparation is well underway for the Miami Dolphins for the 2023/24 NFL season. The Dolphins reached the playoffs back in January in what was their first postseason game since 2016. Unfortunately for Mike McDaniel’s team, they were beaten in the Wild Card Round by divisional rivals Buffalo Bills, 31-34.

McDaniel has a lot of time to reflect on what went wrong in that tight encounter with the Bills, and he will be hoping to see an improvement in his team in what will be his second year in charge. He will also acknowledge some of the positives he has seen from his team over the last 12 months.

Here is a look at what is needed from the Dolphins if they are to reach their first Super Bowl title in 51 years next February at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

Divisional Title Needed This Year

Miami had to settle for second place in the AFC East standings last season, which meant they went into the playoffs as one of the wild-card teams. They must try to win their division this year as this will give them a much easier route into the Super Bowl. The Bills won the title with a 13-3 record in the 2022/23 campaign, and the Dolphins may need something similar in what is now one of the hottest divisions in the NFL.

If McDaniel’s side can claim their first title since 2008, they will have home-field advantage in at least the opening round of the offseason. Should they claim one of the top two seeds, they will be at home through to the AFC Championship game.

Miami defeated the Bills 21-19 at the Hard Rock Stadium in week three last season. They then lost to their rivals 29-32 in week 15. If they can claim a clean sweep over their rivals in 2023, it will give them a big chance of finishing ahead of the champions.

Better End to the Season

Miami went into week 13 last season with an 8-3 record, but unfortunately for them, they then lost five consecutive matches, many of which were close games. They stopped the rot in week 17 with a low-scoring success against the New York Jets.

McDaniel will be keen that his side finish the season much better this time around. If they get into a good position again at the halfway point, they will need to keep their winning run going. They had very little momentum going into the playoffs, and that would have affected their confidence ahead of that game with the Bills.

The Dolphins’ 53-man roster will all need to play their part if injuries hurt Miami once again as the season progresses. The backup players who may have to sit out in the early stages of the campaign have to step up if they come into the starting team.

More Pro Bowlers Needed

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was the sole Miami offensive player named as a Pro Bowler in the 2022 campaign. The explosive WR was outstanding for his team, playing all 17 regular season games in his opening year with the Dolphins.

Hill put up a career-high 1,710 receiving yards last season from 119 receptions. He had seven touchdowns, and he was often the player defenses put double coverage on to stop his threat down the field.

McDaniel will be challenging some of the other offensive stars on the roster to make the Pro Bowl next season. If they have three or four players on that list, it will be a strong sign it has been a good season for the Dolphins.

Tua Needs to Stay Fit and Healthy

Franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has yet to play a full season in the NFL, with injuries hampering the Dolphins’ first-round pick. He started nine games in his rookie campaign in 2020, while in 2021 and 2022, he was the Dolphins’ starting QB in games 12 and 13 receptively.

There were a lot of career-high records for Tagovailoa last season which bodes well for the latest campaign. He ended the regular season with 3,548 passing yards. That number could be much higher in 2023 should he play all 17 games.

To limit injury to Tagovailoa, his offensive line must take care of him. Their priority is to ensure their quarterback takes as few hits as possible this season. If they do that, we could see him take the next step towards proving himself to be one of the best QBs in the league alongside the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow.

Offense Has All Ingredients Needed to Be Best In NFL

Miami was ranked amongst the leading offenses in the NFL last season, and they can top those standings in 2023. With Hill, Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert in their offense, the Dolphins have lots of ways to outscore their opponents.

It will be the job of offensive coordinator Frank Smith to get the most out of his offense in 2023. It is set to be his second year in the role, and he should be very familiar with his players now, and they should also understand his play calls better.

There were signs of Miami’s offense firing in their preseason games against the Houston Texans as they won that game 28-3. They scored touchdowns in the opening three-quarters of that game, with Salvon Ahmed catching the eye with 12 carries and 99 rushing yards.

Draft Picks Can Play Their Part

The Dolphins gained four players for the 2023 NFL Draft, and they could all play a role in their rookie campaigns. In the second round of the draft, they selected cornerback Cam Smith from South Carolina. Miami will be hoping he strengthens their secondary.

Running back Devon Achane was the Dolphin’s second pick in the third round. He will add cover in the position behind Mostert and Myles Gaskin. The 84th overall pick finished the season in 2022 with 1,102 rushing yards for Texas A&M. With such strong running back depth, it will take the pressure off Tagovailoa’s throwing arm.

After trading picks in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, the Dolphins did not get another selection until later in the sixth round. They chose Stanford’s wide receiver, Elijah Higgins. He scored two touchdowns and recorded 704 receiving yards in his senior year.

In the final round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Miami strengthened their offensive line options with offensive tackle Ryan Hayes. He arrives from Michigan where he was a second-team All-Big Ten in 2021 and 2023.

Miami begins its regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers at the SoFi Stadium on September 10. Their opening game at Hard Rock Stadium comes in week three when they host the Denver Broncos.