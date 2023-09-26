The Miami Dolphins might have the best offense in the NFL currently, and it’s not even close. In three games this season, the team has 1,651 total yards and 130 points, the most in the first three games of a season in the Super Bowl era. On Sunday, the Dolphins had 726 total yards, 376 through the air, and 350 on the ground, a perfectly balanced offensive performance. As impressive as the yardage is, 70 points on ten touchdowns might be more impressive. 70-20 is not an NFL score, and the fact that a 70-point game hasn’t happened since 1966 proves just that. The Dolphins played free and looked like they were having fun on the football field.

Balanced Offense

Mike McDaniel promised after last season that he would commit to running the ball more, which sounds like an easy task. However, it’s difficult when you have players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. McDaniel has proven that he can find a proper balance with this offense, and he’s finding ways to use every weapon he has. As fans, we all want to see the ball thrown for big plays, like Tyreek’s 54-yard touchdown catch to start the scoring frenzy. Watching Raheem Mostert break tackles for a 20-yard touchdown run ending with a front flip over the goal line is equally exciting. If the Dolphins continue to beat teams in multiple ways, it will be fun to watch every week.

O-Line Paving the Way

Week 3 saw the return of Terron Armstead to the left tackle position. Although Kendall Lamm performed well, Armstead’s return was much needed. On Tua’s 26 dropbacks, Armstead allowed zero pressures, immediately showing why the Dolphins acquired him last season. Back in the offseason, fans were upset when Chris Grier said he wasn’t worried about the offensive line. However, we are starting to see why he wasn’t concerned. Tua has only been sacked once in three games, and against the defenses they’ve faced, that is no small feat. Yes, it helps that Tua is getting the ball out quicker than any other quarterback, but the line is also blocking well in the run game. Some will argue that games are won in the trenches, and considering the 3-0 record, I would agree.

Jevon Holland Sparks Defense

PFF’s highest-graded safety for Sunday’s games, and for good reason. Watching Holland punch the ball out of Courtland Sutton’s hands not once but twice was beautiful. On both forced fumbles, Sutton caught a pass for a nice gain, and both times, Jevon Holland refused to let him keep the ball. Andrew Van Ginkel recovered the first fumble and almost returned for a touchdown. The second fumble bounced perfectly, staying in bounds while it awaited Kader Kohou to fall on it. The defense did have some hiccups, but allowing only 13 points (the Broncos scored on a kick return) is all you can ask for while the offense goes wild. Overall, the Dolphins’ defense finished with three turnovers and one sack.

Not at Full Strength

We all know that Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham are still waiting to return from their injuries. Other starters that have missed games or time since the start of the season include:

Week 1: Terron Armstead

Week 2: Terron Armstead, Jaelan Phillips

Week 3: Jaylen Waddle (Phillips, River Cracraft, and Connor Williams all did not finish the game due to injury)

We’re talking about a team that has scored 130 points through three games and is missing key elements. This might be the most ridiculous part of this current stretch. As the season presses on and the Dolphins get healthier, I ask fans to keep the energy and excitement we experienced during Sunday’s game against the Broncos. For now, it’s on to Buffalo for a tough divisional matchup.