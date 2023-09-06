House edge and return to player (RTP), are terms used interchangeably depending on the context. The house edge is what the casino is bound to make at the end of the day. That is after many rounds of gameplay of a particular game. On the other hand, the RTP is a theoretical number used to give players an insight into what they can expect after playing a specific game for a long time.

Speaking of games, each online casino game you find at a US gambling platform has a house edge and RTP. But some games have better odds and lower house edges compared to others. Finding opportunities to maximize your winning chances is a pursuit that appeals to both experienced and new players. This article looks at the best games to consider if you’re into the profits.

Video Poker – A Blend of Strategy and Luck

Video poker is a game of skill and luck. Combine both factors, and you have a unique gambling experience. However, the game is rather complicated, and it comes in different variations. Some popular options include American Poker, Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, and Jacks or Better. The game mechanics are the same but come with unique twists and turns.

For instance, the Jacks or Better video poker variation comes with different house edges and payouts for various hands. The Royal Flush is known to offer 800x, but many games offer only 250x. A Straight offers 5x, but many pay 4x. The RTP in these games ranges between 98.40% to 99.54%, which shows how big an impact the paytable has on the house edge.

Your betting level also affects the paytable when playing online. Additionally, skilled players who understand the nuances of video poker strategy can enjoy a house edge of around 0.5% or less. As such, your decisions can impact the overall profits.

Blackjack – A Strategic Choice

Blackjack has earned its reputation as a game of skill and strategy. Besides, it’s also one of the most popular casino card games in the US, whether online or at land-based establishments. Similar to other table games, blackjack comes in many variations. Plus, these variations have unique rules you must adhere to.

But as the rules change, so does the house edge. Typically, the game’s objective is to form a hand that comes as close to 21 as possible without going over. The blackjack is the highest hand, paying 3:2.

Blackjack also uses 6 to 8 decks, and this is another factor that determines the house edge. The lower the number of decks, the higher the house edge. However, most variations have a 2% house edge. Combine skill and the best table, and you can lower the house edge to below 0.5%, making blackjack one of the best casino games to explore.

Baccarat – A Simple and Favorable Choice

Also referred to as Punto Banco, baccarat’s simplicity and favorable odds make it an attractive option for players looking for strategic yet uncomplicated gameplay. The game’s main objective is to predict who’s hand between the Player (Punto) and the Banker (Banco) will win. But the game could also end in a draw, although it’s unlikely that the round will end in a tie.

When playing baccarat, you must consider the 5% commission imposed on the banker’s wins. But it’s the banker’s bet that has the lowest house edge at 1.06%. On the other hand, the player bet is slightly higher at 1.24%. The different rules when dealing the cards is one of the factors that affect the house edge.

Craps – Roll the Dice with Advantegeous Odds

Craps, often viewed as an intricate game, features bets with low house edges that can provide a rewarding experience for those who take the time to understand them. The Don’t Pass bet is one of the best bets, offering a house edge of only 1.36%. On the other hand, the Pass Line bet also offers solid house edges compared to other games. The house edge is 1.41%.

Chasing the Best Route to Profits

Pursuing favorable odds and a low house edge is a common thread among casino enthusiasts. Blackjack, video poker, baccarat, and craps offer strategic gameplay that empowers players to influence the outcome. The global gambling industry’s sustained growth, as reflected in market reports, underscores the enduring appeal of these games.

It’s also understandable that you may not be able to explore the entire range of games using your balance. US friendly casino bonuses exist for this purpose, and you can use them to test your skills when playing these games.

Whether you’re an experienced gambler or a novice, understanding these games’ mechanics and strategic aspects can elevate your casino experience, providing a satisfying blend of entertainment and smart betting.