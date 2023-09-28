On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian prepare you for Week 4 of the NFL season as the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills. First, they look back at the historic 70-point performance Miami had last week in the win over the Denver Broncos. The boys talk about how this is a game we will never forget and what it means going forward for the Dolphins season. Then the guys go over all of the hot news in the world of the Miami Dolphins and the latest with all of the injuries Miami has going into this weekend and who may and may not play. After that, the guys play the game sweeping the nation, “BUFFALO GUY OR FLORIDA MAN,” to see if Ian can return to .500 on the season. Then, they close the show with a preview of the Dolphins vs. Bills, and Mike and Ian give their game predictions. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

