On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian prepare you for Week 3 of the NFL season as the Miami Dolphins take on the Denver Broncos. First, they look back at Miami’s big win on Sunday Night Football over the LA Chargers. They go over all of the big news of the day in the world of the Miami Dolphins, including a familiar face who was signed to the practice squad and a new defensive tackle brought in on the team. They talk about the sad story of the Patriots fan who died at the Sunday night game this past week and what the league needs to do. They play an exciting game of Denver Guy vs. Florida Man, preview this weekend’s game vs. Denver and give their fearless prediction on who will win. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

