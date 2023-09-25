The Miami Dolphins will swim north to Buffalo this Sunday to face the Bills, hoping to avenge their playoff loss last year. But can the Dolphins flip the script and finally beat the Bills in Buffalo after the rollercoaster of the previous three weeks? Yes.

Let us not forget the last meeting of these two teams. The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on January 15, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills entered the game as the second seed in the AFC, while the Dolphins were the seventh seed. Miami was down to the 3rd string quarterback and defensive scheme with more holes than a fresh block of Swiss Cheese.

The Bills are still the favorites to win the AFC East, but the Dolphins are a team on the rise. If the last few weeks have shown us anything, it’s that Miami can find ways to win. In week one, Tua went toe-to-toe with the opposing offense to seal the deal in an air-raid attack. Week two featured a more old-school ground-and-pound style running game, mixed with improved Dolphins defense, to utterly upset the Patriots. In week three, nothing could stop the two-headed monster at running back Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane, who combined for eight touchdowns!

Week 4’s matchup between the Dolphins and Bills is anticipated to be a thrilling game. The previous game between these two teams was close, and the Dolphins’ percussive offense is performing well this season. Additionally, the Dolphins are playing with an underdog mentality, as 2.5 points favor Buffalo. Dolphins fans should embrace this role, as it is difficult to travel to Buffalo and win. The Bills are coming off a dominant victory over the Commanders, and their defense looks unstoppable. However, the Dolphins have finally caught up to the Bills on offense, and their defense is good enough to handle some of Josh Allen’s mistakes, such as turnovers.

As I have stated in previous articles, I am ready to be hurt again by the Dolphins, but I don’t believe it will happen in week 4.

Warm regards,

Michael Garrity (@thats_dopamine)