Author and NFL Columnist Gary Myers joined Mike on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast to talk about his latest book, Once a Giant: A Story of Victory, Tragedy, and Life After Football, which chronicles the NY Giants’ 1986 Super Bowl-winning team. We talk about the hard-partying players on that Giants team, the relationship between Lawrence Taylor and head coach Bill Belichick, and LT not wanting to go to the Giants on the eve of the draft. We talk about Belichick’s role with the team, how he doesn’t like talking about LT’s off-the-field issues, and how five team players contemplated suicide after their playing career. We also discuss why they won the Super Bowl in 1986 but came short of making the playoffs and finished under .500 in 1987. As well as the former Giants head coach loaning out over $4 million to former players who played for him and why he does that.