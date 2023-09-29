Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the Media on Friday and said Dolphins superstar pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, along with River Cracraft and Erk Ezukanma, will not play vs the Bills on Sunday.

McDaniel did go on to say that Terron Armstead and Connor Williams will both practice Friday, but no determination on their status for Sunday has been made yet.

