NFL legend Dan Marino talked about his football days on the “This Is Football” podcast with Kevin Clark and said he could easily pass for 6,000 yards in one season if he played in the current league.

Marino is considered one of the best NFL quarterbacks ever. He spent his entire career with the Miami Dolphins and is highly regarded in football history. When asked if he could achieve 6,000 passing yards in today’s NFL, he said, “It’s different now, but yes, I believe I could.”

Marino also shared his excitement about playing with modern stars like Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Emmitt Smith, and Tyreek Hill.

Undoubtedly, his confidence isn’t baseless. During his career, he led the NFL in passing yards five times. He was the first quarterback to throw over 5,000 yards in one season, which he accomplished in his MVP season in 1984 with 5,084 yards, 48 touchdowns, and only 17 interceptions.

His 1984 season was memorable. He averaged over 300 passing yards per game with an incredible 317.8 yards per game. He had six seasons with over 4,000 passing yards throughout his career. He retired in

March 2000, leaving a legacy with 61,361 passing yards and 420 touchdown passes. He was ranked eighth and seventh, respectively, in the NFL history. He was selected for the Pro Bowl nine times, tying for the sixth-most appearances among quarterbacks.

Even in the playoffs, he performed exceptionally well, accumulating 4,510 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. He was placed in the top 10 in both categories. His 47 game-winning drives in the regular season are the fifth-most in NFL history, trailing only Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Ben Roethlisberger.

While Marino’s claim of throwing for 6,000 yards in today’s NFL is bold, his remarkable career stats and historical achievements make it a statement that can’t be easily ignored.