On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, brought to you by BetUS, Mike and Tom break down Miami’s huge Week 1 victory over the LA Chargers. Tua had a day! We talk about the amazing performance from Tua and his 466-yard 3-touchdowns that led Miami to a victory. Tyreek Hill had 215 receiving yards and was spectacular with the game-winning touchdown. We break down the game from start to finish, talk about the good and the bad (the defense), and what they need to clean up moving forward. We give out our game balls, talk about next week’s game vs. New England, and celebrate going 1-0 and this huge win over the Chargers. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Michael Lombardi, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.