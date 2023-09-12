

There are simultaneously no words and not enough words to describe the Dolphins’ 36-34 victory over the Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Missing their best offensive lineman and one of their elite CBs and on a night where their defense had an absolutely dismal performance and were basically torn apart by the Chargers offensive line, the Miami Dolphins dug down deep. Led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Mike McDaniel, they simply outgunned the Los Angeles Chargers and came home with what could only be described as an enormous statement win. Not to jump to any conclusions, but some of the hallmarks of a championship team are snatching victory from the jaws of defeat and finding ways to win when you’re not clicking on all cylinders. The Dolphins did just that on both accounts. It was, frankly, a championship caliber win.

Aaron & Josh share their reactions and break it down on a very upbeat episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

