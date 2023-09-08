It’s finally here! The first Miami Dolphins game of the 2023 season is this Sunday and Aaron and Josh are back with their first preview show! They’ll look at what the Dolphins need to do on both sides of the ball (and special teams!) in order to leave LA with their first dub of the season. Plus, they’ll go around the NFL to make their predictions for the season. Who do they have winning the Super Bowl? Is it the Dolphins? Find out on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

