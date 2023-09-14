Carter and Jorge are back with another episode of the TuAmigos Podcast. On today’s show, the guys discuss if the AFC East is Miami’s to lose after the Bills’ loss and the injury to Aaron Rodgers. They also discuss whether Miami could make the playoffs without Tyreek Hill on the roster and if Tua is finally being seen as the alpha over Justin Herbert. They end the show discussing this weekend’s game and how the Patriots don’t have any players that scare you, but their coaching staff does. -all of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast.





APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

